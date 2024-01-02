Lifeguard hiring push: Milwaukee County Parks offers new employee incentives and perks

After three summers of lifeguard shortages, Milwaukee County Parks are offering new perks and incentives to attract employees.

Lifeguard pay starts at $17.13/hour. Lifeguards attend trainings in January, February or March will take home two free tickets to Milwaukee County Parks attractions, like Cool Waters or the Mitchell Park Domes. Those who commit to the 2024 Lifeguard Corps in January, February or March could also be entered into a drawing for $100 worth of merchandise and gift cards. Lifeguards who pass in water training during those three months and start working by spring will also receive "exclusive swag."

There are also additional bonuses for all returning employees, and for employee referrals.

The pay for county lifeguards last year was $16.47/hour, but Parks leaders offered similar referral and returning employee bonuses. Only four of the county's 25 pools opened because there were so few lifeguards on staff. Bradford Beach has not had lifeguards in several years for the same reason.

