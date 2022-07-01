MILWAUKEE — Two wholesale car dealers in Milwaukee County had their licenses revoked after they allegedly broke state law.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement that they revoked the wholesale dealer license of these two dealers:

Mazis Motors LLC, located at 830 North 109th Street, Wauwatosa

M & W Auto, located at 3852 North 24th Place, Milwaukee

WisDOT states the companies sold motor vehicles to customers without a retail dealer license. They also say Mazis Motors did not maintain their facilities properly and did not make records available regarding their sales.

The licenses were revoked on May 11. The period of time when the dealerships could have appealed has passed.

