Let's Talk Kenosha! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

What matters to you is important to us! TMJ4 is kicking off a series of 'Let's Talk' listening sessions to learn more about what's going on in your communities.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 07:55:00-05

That's why TMJ4 is launching a series of "Let's Talk" listening sessions so we can hear what's going on in your communities — the good, the bad and everything in between.

We're starting in Kenosha. Join our news team, Jeff Zampanti and Adriana Mendez, at Church and Market in Kenosha on March 19th. The listening session starts at 4:00 p.m.

We can't wait to see you and hear your story ideas!

