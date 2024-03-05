Let's Talk Kenosha! Your chance to tell TMJ4 what's going on in your community

What matters to you is important to us!

That's why TMJ4 is launching a series of "Let's Talk" listening sessions so we can hear what's going on in your communities — the good, the bad and everything in between.

We're starting in Kenosha. Join our news team, Jeff Zampanti and Adriana Mendez, at Church and Market in Kenosha on March 19th. The listening session starts at 4:00 p.m.

We can't wait to see you and hear your story ideas!



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip