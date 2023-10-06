LeLa Boutique celebrates 20 years of fashion

Lela Boutique, rooted in Milwaukee's Third Ward, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary Fashion Event.

The boutique has been serving its customers for two decades.

For twenty years, Lela has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee's fashion landscape. The boutique was founded on a high-quality consignment model.

The boutique is colorful and vibrant. There are various options silhouettes and styles that serve women of all ages and sizes.

"Lela's unwavering commitment to meeting our shoppers' needs and desires has earned the loyalty of patrons who value not only our distinctive style but also the warm and supportive environment we offer, said owner Carrie Arrouet.

The Lela 20th Anniversary Runway Event is October 7, 2023. There are only a few tickets still available - get more information here.

