Leinenkugel’s new seasonal, Toasted Bock, now available

You don’t have to dish out a couple hundred dollars to taste the flavors of traditional German beers.

Leinenkugel's is now offering their latest seasonal beer, Toasted Bock, for retail sales. Available through the end of January 2022, this version of this classic beer combines German and American ingredients to create a smooth, yet toasty taste.

Since 1888, the Leinenkugel family has been brewing bocks every year from their Chippewa Falls brewery, which is open for tours to the public.

Toasted Bock has an ABV of 5.1 percent and an IBU of 21.

As of right now, Leinenkugel's is only sold in certain parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota, so grab a pack or find a local bar to grab a glass before it’s gone for the season!

