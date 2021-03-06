Leinenkugel's giving away a Summer Shandy Ice Shanty worth $50K

To celebrate Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy brew heading back onto shelves, the Chippewa Falls-based brewery is giving away a $50K tiny lake house "that embodies all things Wisconsin."

Leinenkugel’s says one lucky winner will receive the cabin and a year's worth supply of beer to enjoy at the so-called "Summer Shandy Ice Shanty."

The shanty comes with a grill, fishing poles, a sound system, a tiny kitchen, neon signs, Wisconsin signs, a surfboard, Adirondack chairs, a place to sleep, a furnace for warmth next winter and light therapy.

To enter to win, email SummerShandyIceShanty@promo.leinie.com with your residence, age, and a description (150 words or less) describing your favorite Leinenkugel’s beer during the summer.

Learn more here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip