Leinenkugel's 'Canoebicle' offers chance to work from the water

MILWAUKEE — Leinenkugel's beer solves a problem many of us have: not enough sun at our desk jobs. The Canoebicle, a canoe-cubic hybrid, was recently introduced by the company as a way to enjoy beer and the sun whilst working “from home.”

The packages come with free wifi, storage spaces, sunglasses, a mini-desk, and other necessities for working in the sun.

The Canoebicle can be enjoyed on the Milwaukee River with booking starting July 3 at 12 p.m.

In order to participate, members must be 21 and older, as a 6-pack of Leinenkugel’s beer is provided with each session ($16).

For more information, visit Leinenkugel’s website.

