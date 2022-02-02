Leinenkugel creates its first session sour: Juicy Peach

Leinenkugel is releasing a new year-round beer and its first-ever session sour, Juicy Peach, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.

Juicy Peach is a mild sour-style beer brewed with light tart notes and balanced with the flavor of natural peaches, according to Leinie.

Only available in the Great Lakes region, Juicy Peach is just tart enough, but not overly sour!

Juicy Peach has an ABV of 4.4% and an IBU of 10.

According to OnMilwaukee, you can find this new treat on tap and in six- and 12-pack 12-ounce cans.

