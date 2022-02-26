Legendary Butch Lee to be honored during Marquette-Butler game

MILWAUKEE — Marquette legend Butch Lee will be honored during the team's game against Butler on Sunday.

The university said Lee will attend the game and will be honored during the under 12-minute timeout of the first half.

The school continued there will also be a "high-profile gift" to Marquette during the timeout.

Lee was a member of the 1977 National Championship team and Consensus First Team All-America in 1978, and was the 1978 Naismith Award National Player of the Year.

Lee attended Marquette from 1974–1978.

