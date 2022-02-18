'Leave the replicas at home': TSA stops novelty grenade at Green Bay airport

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Everyone knows you can't bring fluids over 3.4 ounces, liquid bleach or even bowling pins on airplanes. Well, replicas of explosives... that's also a big no-no.

Officials say Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport stopped a novelty grenade last week.

TSA Great Lakes said officers found it in a passenger's carry-on bag.

"Leave the replica at home," TSA Great Lakes tweeted.

Leave the replicas at home! Our officers at @GRBairport stopped this novelty grenade in a passenger's carry-on bag last week. #Goodcatch pic.twitter.com/nSsgXQL8RQ — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) February 18, 2022

