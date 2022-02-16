'Least athletic, most fun race ever': Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1k Beer Run coming to Kenosha

KENOSHA — Head to Kenosha on March 12 and take part in the Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1K Beer Run.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Petrifying Springs Biergarten, and Kenosha County Parks have teamed up to present the run, fit for people of all athletic abilities.

According to a news release, participants can walk, run, skip, hop, or crawl through the course, and are encouraged to wear St. Patrick's Day swag.

Then, after the race, participants and the public can hang out at the Biergarten and take advantage of food trucks, live music, and Irish dancers.

Registration for the event is $30, 04 $50 for VIP, and includes a green beer, a race t-shirt, a race sticker, and a race bib. VIP packages also include Irish breakfast provided by Frank's Diner.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and you must be 21 or older to register.

“As a past participant of the Boys & Girls Club’s .1K, I can confirm that this truly is an event for people of all athletic abilities,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “Best of all, it raises funds for an outstanding organization that does so many wonderful things for youth and families in Kenosha County.”

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Petrifying Springs Biergarten.

A news release from the organizers says the Biergarten will offer four styles of beer for participants and a limited St. Patrick's Day menu that features a Reuben Style Bratwurst and a Bavarian Pretzel with their Famous WI Obatzda Dip.

The beer menu will feature Public Brewery's Bone Dry Stout, Bits & Pieces IPA, Great Lakes Conway’s Irish Ale, Paulaner Wiesn, Ciderboys Apple, and of course, green beer.

