Learn to Curl with the Racine Curling Club

RACINE — With the Olympics in full swing, it's as good a time as ever to try out the sport that captures the eyes of millions across America every four years, curling.

The Racine Curling Club is offering 'Winter Games Learn2 Curls' throughout the month of February. It costs just $20 per person for a 2-hour introductory lesson and a short game. In no time, you could be on your way to becoming the next great American curler like John Shuster.

If you do fall in the love with the sport, you can apply that $20 towards enrollments costs into the Winter Games Learning League. It's a short curling season that goes from 2/17 to 3/20 on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. That league costs $40, so if you do the introductory course, you will only need to pay $20. You can also put that $20 towards the regular curling league registration for the 2022-2023 season.

The schedule for the Learn2Curls is below. If you want to find more information about the Racine Curling Club or register for a lesson, click here.

Friday, Feb 11th - 6-8pm

Friday, Feb 11th - 8-10pm

Sunday, Feb 13th - 4-6pm

Friday, Feb 18h - 6-8pm

Friday, Feb 18th - 8-10pm

Saturday, Feb 19th - 2-4pm

Sunday, Feb 20th - 4-6pm

Monday, Feb 21 - 6:30-8:30, Women's Only



