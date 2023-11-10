Leaf collection deadline extended for the City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee issued a leaf collection extension deadline that runs through Sunday, Nov. 26. This will allow residents who have experienced a late leaf drop to rake their leaves on time.

The previous deadline was for Nov. 15.

Milwaukee on average collects 15,000 tons of leaves per year. The leaves collected are then converted to nutrient-rich compost.

Residents are encouraged to rake their leaves leaving a one-foot gap between the leaves and the curb.

If residents have leaves after the deadline, they are encouraged to mulch their leaves on their lawn, compost them, or take them to a City Drop-Off Center. Leaves cannot stay in garbage or recycling bins.

City of Milwaukee residents now have until end of day Sunday, November 26, 2023 to rake their leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works (DPW). The leaf rake-out period has been extended to provide residents additional time to rake leaves from trees that are experiencing a late leaf drop this year. This extension allows eleven additional days from the ordinance's November 15 rake-out deadline.



The City’s leaf collection operations on average keep 15,000 tons of leaves per year out of our waterways and sewer system and instead allow the leaves to be converted to nutrient rich compost. For modest amounts of leaves, residents are encouraged to mow or mulch leaves on their property to add healthy organic matter to their lawns and gardens.



NOTE: It takes about two or three weeks for leaf collection operations to cycle through the entire City. After the final leaf pick-up cycle, equipment used for leaf collection is redeployed for the winter season assignments such as snow and ice control. If residents have leaves after the final city cleanup has concluded they can mulch their leaves on their lawn, compost them, or take them to a City Drop-Off Center for composting. Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts.



Tips for residents for a successful fall leaf collection



· Rake leaves loose into the curb lane. Leave a 1 foot gap between the leaves and the curb.



o This gap helps ensure the equipment can collect as many leaves as possible while protecting the equipment from potential damage, and it helps prevent flooding by allowing more space for storm water to move to the storm drains.



· Keep piles away from sewer grates, storm drains, and low hanging trees.



· Include yard debris such as flowers, garden trimmings, and weeds on top of leaf piles.



· Do not include grass clippings, pumpkins, litter, or bagged material.



· Do not put brush in the leaf piles. Keep brush separate and located between the curb and sidewalk. Call 286-CITY or request a brush collection online through November 30th. · After the collection deadline, take your leaves and yard debris to the Drop Off Centers up to 6 cubic yards without fees.

