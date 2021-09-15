Latino Arts Inc. positions itself as a cultural bridge-builder in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Latino Arts Inc. has been part of the Milwaukee community for more than three decades, promoting Hispanic culture and creativity. The gallery hosts five to six art exhibits a year, as well as dance and music performances and classes.

"We like to think about using that cultural programming as a cultural bridge-builder to invite non-Hispanic folks to get to know our community through what we think is the possible way, which is the arts," said Latino Arts Managing Artistic Director Jacobo Lovo.

Lovo is an artist himself and taught art education for 17 years. Originally from Nicaragua, Lovo moved to the United States in the 80s and said being part of Latino Arts is an honor.

"I deeply love the Milwaukee community. It's where my family established roots," Lovo said. "The amount of opportunities that Milwaukee has offered me, and being able to hold this role in my community, is incredible."

Latino Arts is located in the United Community Center building in Walker's Point on Milwaukee's south side. Milwaukee is home to more than 100,000 Hispanic residents, with many calling the south side of the city home.

"It allows a space where our community can come in and have that connection to their heritage. And that is something that we do not take for granted," Lovo said.

Earlier this year, Latino Arts hosted the "Hyphenated Americans" exhibit, which explored what it means to grow up in the United States with your cultural heritage rooted elsewhere.

Currently on display is "Mauricio Ramirez: Poly Wave - Seeds of Color and Shape." Ramirez is a Mexican American muralist with large scale work throughout the United States.

The gallery has a full fall schedule for Milwaukeeans to learn more about the many Hispanic communities represented in the city, including a Day of the Dead Ofrendas Exhibit starting Oct. 15.

The Latino Arts Noche de Gala, the organizations largest fundraiser, is coming up on Sept. 15. The night is a celebration of culture and art and includes dance and tapas. The fundraiser helps to fund the organization's education programming including the Latino Arts Strings Program. For more information on the event, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip