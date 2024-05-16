Latest ‘Top Chef’ episode showcases indigenous cuisine & Wisconsin’s cranberry industry

Top Chef contestants got to sit down and try foods themselves on last night's episode, which was set in Wisconsin.
The episode highlighted the state's Native American tribes. The challenge was to create unique dishes using indigenous ingredients, such as wild rice and corn, which also meant no dairy or flour among other ingredients.
Another highlight was the state's cranberry industry. The quickfire challenge involved making something out of cranberries quickly.
Rochelle Hoffman joined TMJ4 from Wisconsin Rapids from Rooted in Red at Dempze Cranberry Company, fresh off her appearance on Top Chef last night.
Top Chef airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.
