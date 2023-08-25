Last Safe Streets Road Show of season welcomes Spanish-speaking Milwaukeeans

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — All summer long, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has hosted road shows across Milwaukee County, trying to gather feedback from residents on their concerns and questions about the state of our roads and overall safety.

Thursday’s event wrapped up the series and it was the first and only one conducted entirely in Spanish.

“We need the feedback from all residents, all backgrounds, all ages, all abilities and all modes of transportation,” said Jeff Sponcia, Transportation Program Planning Manager, Milwaukee County Department of Transportation.

Teaming up with the community organization VIA, interactive stations were set up to encourage conversations.

Maria says she wanted to come after she says a neighbor on her block was hit by a car and killed while picking up their grandchild from school last year.

“I’m really worried about security in the city and the driving laws with the number of accidents that have happened over the years and I really want the state to do something,” said Maria Alicea.

Participants could draw a map of their ideal street design, mark down problem areas that they’ve encountered and speak directly with those in charge.

Anali says Thursday’s event was really special for her and she’s grateful that she can share her perspective.

“It makes me feel included. I like it and it gives me hope that there can be changes,” said Anali Albor.

While the workshops are over, there is still a survey up until the end of the month.

If you would like to share your thoughts about reckless driving in Milwaukee, click here.

