Body of elderly man pulled from water in Veterans Park: Fire Dept.

MILWAUKEE — The body of an elderly man was pulled from the icy waters of Lake Michigan at Veterans Park Wednesday morning, fire officials say.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials tell TMJ4 News at the scene that passerbys noticed a person in the water. Crews found his body near the surface, pulled him out and later declared him deceased.

In the area of the incident TMJ4 News crews spotted several fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles, as well as dozens of first responders.

TMJ4

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells us they responded and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip