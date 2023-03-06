Watch Now
Large police response on Milwaukee's north side; 2 injured

Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 06, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A large police response is currently underway on Milwaukee's north side.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) confirms two patients were transported from the scene with injuries.

Approximately six blocks are blocked off near 56th and Locust. There are police units from both Milwaukee and New Berlin at the scene.

Large police response near 57th and Locust on Monday, March 6.

There are also several evidence markers in the area.

MFD says they were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on a medical request from the Milwaukee Police Department. Once given the "safe to enter" signal, they entered the scene.

TMJ4 News is at the scene working to gather the latest details.

Police scene near 55th and Locust on Monday, March 6.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

