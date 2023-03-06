Large police response on Milwaukee's north side; 2 injured

MILWAUKEE — A large police response is currently underway on Milwaukee's north side.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) confirms two patients were transported from the scene with injuries.

Approximately six blocks are blocked off near 56th and Locust. There are police units from both Milwaukee and New Berlin at the scene.

There are also several evidence markers in the area.

MFD says they were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on a medical request from the Milwaukee Police Department. Once given the "safe to enter" signal, they entered the scene.

