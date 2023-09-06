Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large police response near 17th and State, Marquette University police say

Marquette University police said they are responding to an incident at 17th and State in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.
Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 17:40:49-04

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University police said they are responding to an incident at 17th and State in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Tweet from MUPD, there is a significant police presence there. "No threat to campus. Avoid area."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device