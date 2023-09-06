Large police response near 17th and State, Marquette University police say

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University police said they are responding to an incident at 17th and State in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Tweet from MUPD, there is a significant police presence there. "No threat to campus. Avoid area."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

URGENT MU SAFETY ALERT/POLICE IN AREA: MUPD responding to incident at 17th and State. Significant police presence. No threat to campus. Avoid area. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) September 6, 2023

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip