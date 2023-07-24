Watch Now
Large police response in Delavan near Borg Road & Phoenix Street

Public asked to avoid area until further notice
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 22:05:31-04

DELAVAN, Wisc. — Delavan Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area between Borg Road and Phoenix Street in Delavan due to an incident involving law enforcement.

TMJ4 news reached out to Delavan Police, but they could not provide information on the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

