Large police response in Delavan near Borg Road & Phoenix Street

DELAVAN, Wisc. — Delavan Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area between Borg Road and Phoenix Street in Delavan due to an incident involving law enforcement.

TMJ4 news reached out to Delavan Police, but they could not provide information on the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip