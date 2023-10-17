Large fight sparks police response at James Madison high school in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A large fight sparked a large police response at James Madison High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

According to Milwaukee police, officers responded to the school for a "subject with a gun" complaint. There officers responded to a "large fight" at the school.

Police said four students were arrested, no one was injured and no weapons were located. Police said the students were dismissed for the day. Police also said a student had a medical emergency unrelated to the fight.

According to a statement from Milwaukee Public Schools, an "altercation" began at the school, leading staffers to call 911. Staff directed students to remain in their classrooms during the incident.

Large police presence at James Madison high school in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

The school district said no weapons were used and no one was injured during the altercation.

One person who was not involved in the fight suffered an "unrelated medical event."

The school district said there was misinformation regarding the incident. According to a statement from the school district, "During the incident, erroneous reports were shared that weapons were involved and that individuals were seriously injured. These reports are not true."

Milwaukee Public Schools said they are following their code of conduct regarding consequences for students.

Read the Milwaukee police statement below:

Milwaukee Police responded to a subject with weapon complaint that occurred on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at approximately 1:55 p.m., on the 8100 block of W. Florist Avenue. Several MPD officers responded to a large fight at a school. No injuries were reported. At this time, four students were arrested. No weapons were located. The investigation is ongoing. The students have been dismissed for the day. A student also had a medical emergency unrelated to the fight.



Read the MPS statement below:

This afternoon there was an altercation at James Madison High School involving students. Staff immediately contacted the Milwaukee Police Department. Students were directed to remain in their classrooms while the situation was resolved.



During the incident, erroneous reports were shared that weapons were involved and that individuals were seriously injured. These reports are not true. No weapons were involved. No one was injured. One individual, who was not involved in the incident, experienced an unrelated medical event



The incident is under investigation. MPS will follow our code of conduct in addressing consequences for anyone determined to be involved.



MPS’ top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Whenever an incident occurs in or near a school that could impact the well-being of students or staff, protocols are in place to keep everyone safe.



