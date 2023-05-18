Watch Now
Man shot and killed while driving near Teutonia and Atkinson

There is currently a large police presence near Teutonia and Atkinson in Milwaukee.
IMG_7676.jpg
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 17:28:24-04

MILWAUKEE — There is currently a large police presence near Teutonia and Atkinson in Milwaukee. According to family, a man was shot and killed while driving in the area.

Police responded around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

IMG_7676.jpg
Teutonia and Atkinson

TMJ4 crews describe the scene as "gruesome" and "emotional." A family member told TMJ4 that the victim, who does not live in Milwaukee, was driving back from a funeral.

It appears a vehicle crashed into a bus stop at the corner and a stop sign is down. There also appear to be bullet holes in the vehicle's window.

A city bus is also in the middle of the crime scene. To the east, a traffic light was taken out.

IMG_7677.jpg
Teutonia and Atkinson

Numerous investigators are at the scene trying to piece together what happened.

TMJ4 News is yet to confirm what happened.

Just a few blocks away near Teutonia and Roosevelt, TMJ4 crews witnessed a crash between two drivers. It happened around the same time at 3:30 p.m.

Both drivers, according to our crews at the scene, appear to be okay.

IMG_0463.jpg
W Roosevelt Dr & N Teutonia Ave

The two incidents do not appear to be related.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

