Man shot and killed while driving near Teutonia and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — There is currently a large police presence near Teutonia and Atkinson in Milwaukee. According to family, a man was shot and killed while driving in the area.
Police responded around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
TMJ4 crews describe the scene as "gruesome" and "emotional." A family member told TMJ4 that the victim, who does not live in Milwaukee, was driving back from a funeral.
It appears a vehicle crashed into a bus stop at the corner and a stop sign is down. There also appear to be bullet holes in the vehicle's window.
A city bus is also in the middle of the crime scene. To the east, a traffic light was taken out.
Numerous investigators are at the scene trying to piece together what happened.
TMJ4 News is yet to confirm what happened.
Just a few blocks away near Teutonia and Roosevelt, TMJ4 crews witnessed a crash between two drivers. It happened around the same time at 3:30 p.m.
Both drivers, according to our crews at the scene, appear to be okay.
The two incidents do not appear to be related.
