WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A West Milwaukee police officer was grazed by a bullet after another officer opened fire at an armed suspect during an overnight call, police say.

A caller told dispatchers that he felt like he was about to die, gave his address and then hung up.

Officers arrived at the scene near 55th and Burnham around 11:26 p.m. and attempted to make contact with the person. Police say the man exited his home and pointed a firearm at an officer. That officer fired one round and missed the suspect. A fragment from the bullet fired by the officer then hit a second officer, causing minor injuries, police said.

Officers Tased the man and took him into custody. Police did recover a firearm.

The man refused medical treatment and officers brought him to Milwaukee County Mental Health for evaluation. Charges are pending.

TMJ4 recorded the following scanner traffic:

"Shots fired, shots fired, shots fired... Station, he pointed a firearm at me... 15 (to) Station, (squad) 22's been hit."

The audio continues later on: "I'm hit in the finger. I'm fine. We're going to need either West Allis or MCSO Swat... ah, Stand by, I'm fine, I'm fine."

