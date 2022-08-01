Watch Now
Large garage fire near Oakland and Olive in Shorewood

North Shore Fire Rescue tweeted that the garage fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Aug 01, 2022
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Crews are responding to a large garage fire near Oakland and Olive in Shorewood Monday morning.

Large flames and smoke could be seen billowing into the area in the dense neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

