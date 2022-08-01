SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Crews are responding to a large garage fire near Oakland and Olive in Shorewood Monday morning.

Large flames and smoke could be seen billowing into the area in the dense neighborhood.

North Shore Fire Rescue tweeted that the garage fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Fire crews are working to put out a garage fire in Shorewood. Power is also out in some parts of the area. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/G7lbMNA3YX — Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) August 1, 2022

