Large fire at Kenosha business causes local power outages

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Fire crews are battling a large fire at a Kenosha business Wednesday night.

Kenosha police say due to the fire near 54th Street and 23rd Avenue, there are several power outages in the area. The fire was first reported around 6:30 p.m.

Due to the fire, there are some local power outages. For those who are elderly or with children there is a City of Kenosha bus parked at 55th Street and 24th Avenue for temporary warmth. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) January 6, 2022

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

For those who are elderly or with children, police say there is a city bus parked at 54th and Street and 23rd Avenue for temporary warmth.

"We appreciate everyone’s kind words and support from the community. Please respect our privacy as our family deals with this and we will update everyone when we can. Thank you," Model Market posted on Facebook Wednesday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

