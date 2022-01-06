Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large fire at Kenosha business causes local power outages

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images
fire truck
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 22:26:07-05

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Fire crews are battling a large fire at a Kenosha business Wednesday night.

Kenosha police say due to the fire near 54th Street and 23rd Avenue, there are several power outages in the area. The fire was first reported around 6:30 p.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

For those who are elderly or with children, police say there is a city bus parked at 54th and Street and 23rd Avenue for temporary warmth.

"We appreciate everyone’s kind words and support from the community. Please respect our privacy as our family deals with this and we will update everyone when we can. Thank you," Model Market posted on Facebook Wednesday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku