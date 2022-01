OAK CREEK — Multiple fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles have gathered at a retention pond in Oak Creek near South 13th Street and Ryan Road.

Tire marks can be seen near the pond as well as pieces of a vehicle.

However, it is still unclear what happened or if there are any injuries.

TMJ4 has a crew on site and will update this story as more information becomes available.

