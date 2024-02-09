Large chunks of hail shower areas of Wisconsin after tornado touchdown

Large chunks of hail were spotted showering neighborhoods in Wisconsin after a tornado touched down in Evansville on Thursday, Feb 8.

According to the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, large hail often appears near the area within a thunderstorm where tornadoes are most likely to form.

According to Rock County officials, at least 20 homes and businesses have been damaged due to the tornado's touchdown. They have also received reports of about 25 buildings, power lines, and other structures damaged.

