Langlade County deer farm in Wisconsin depopulated due to chronic wasting disease

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in 2021 has been depopulated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd on May 18 in Langlade County. DATCP says samples were tested at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

None of the 47 deer that remained at the Langlade County property tested positive for CWD.

According to DATCP, the 6-acre farm had been under quarantine since CWD was first detected in August of 2021. This means no animals or animal carcasses were permitted off of the property.

DATCP says the farm owner will receive federal indemnity for the depopulated animals. The farm will not be permitted to hold cervids for five years, and it must maintain fences and have routine inspections during this time.

"CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal's death," DATCP said in a statement Friday. "DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements."

A hobby farm in Walworth County and its herd are also under quarantine after a white-tailed deer tested positive for CWD in May.

