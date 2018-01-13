DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- Lands' End Inc., based in Dodgeville, has been chosen to supply uniforms to tens of thousands of American Airlines employees.

The company will be in charge of producing nearly 2 million apparel items which will eventually replace the current uniforms from Twin Hill in Houston, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

In a memo sent to employees, American Airlines executives credit their selection to Lands' End's 25 years of corporate uniform experience and their "legendary unconditional guarantee philosophy."

Jerome Griffith, CEO of Lands' End, says the company is thrilled to partner with American Airlines.

"This exciting project has combined the strengths of the Lands' End and American Airlines teams – leveraging Lands’ End’s broad apparel design expertise and renowned quality, value and service, combined with months of valuable input from American Airlines employees, who will be wearing the uniforms with comfort and confidence in their day-to-day roles,” Griffith said.

Production for a 'wear test' is set to start as early as October 2018. Lands' End will then make improvements to garments before the final uniforms are produced in late 2019.