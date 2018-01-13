In a memo sent to employees, American Airlines executives credit their selection to Lands' End's 25 years of corporate uniform experience and their "legendary unconditional guarantee philosophy."
Jerome Griffith, CEO of Lands' End, says the company is thrilled to partner with American Airlines.
"This exciting project has combined the strengths of the Lands' End and American Airlines teams – leveraging Lands’ End’s broad apparel design expertise and renowned quality, value and service, combined with months of valuable input from American Airlines employees, who will be wearing the uniforms with comfort and confidence in their day-to-day roles,” Griffith said.