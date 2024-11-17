LaMelo Ball is fined $100,000 for making 'an offensive and derogatory comment' in postgame interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000, the maximum allowed by league rule, on Sunday for making what the NBA called “an offensive and derogatory comment” during a televised postgame on-court interview.

Ball made the comment Saturday on FanDuel Sports Network shortly after the Hornets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 115-114. Sideline reporter Shannon Spake asked Ball about the team's defensive strategy against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the game's final play, and Ball used an anti-gay slur while delivering his answer.

Ball had 26 points in the victory, including a pair of free throws with 7.3 seconds left that gave Charlotte the lead for good.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error