Lakeshore Technical College employee surprises mom by conferring her degree

CLEVELAND, Wisc. — A Lakeshore Technical College (LTC) employee surprised her mom during fall graduation by conferring her degree on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“I cried, it was such a surprise to see my daughter hand me my diploma,” said Miriam Garcia. “I did not expect it and it was so special.”

Mariana Garcia Carle, LTC's Financial Aid Specialist, was prepared to watch her mom walk across the stage and receive her diploma on Saturday. However, she was asked by LTC Vice President of Student Success Polly Abts if she could like to confer her mother's degree.

“Polly saw me at the last minute and asked if I would like to go on stage, hand my mom her diploma, and confer her degree. It was so emotional,” she said.

Garcia graduated from LTC’s human resources assistant program. Before graduation, she worked as a housekeeper for years and after raising her children, LTC said.

“I have always liked helping people so going into human resources made sense,” said Garcia, who started at LTC in spring 2020.

LTC said she was determined to complete her degree despite the many challenges she faced, including the pandemic, caring for her grandson, and starting her own cleaning business.

“Graduation is not exclusively about celebrating graduates. It is also about celebrating their family and friends who helped them along the way. All graduations are special, though when something like this can occur for a family, it makes our celebration even more special,” said LTC President Dr. Paul Carlsen.

