Lakeshore Humane Society asks for help after taking in hundreds of animals

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Lakeshore Humane Society said they're in desperate need of help after taking in hundreds of animals.

The animal organization was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department to assist in removing hundreds of small animals from a Kiel property after a complaint was filed about their living conditions.

"As an open admission shelter, our staff and volunteers pulled together to remove and relocate 136 quail, 62 birds, and 275 rabbits," the organization said Tuesday on Facebook.

The animals have been surrendered to LHS and the rabbits and birds (LHS said the quails have been rehomed) are being housed in an off-site, temperature-controlled outbuilding so their health can be further evaluated.

The Lakeshore Humane Society said they're reaching out to other animal rescues and shelters for assistance in transferring some of these animals once they are ready to be put up for adoption.

The group is asking for donations of money and gift cards (preferably to Fleet Farm, Walmart, and Petco) to help care for the animals. The group is also in dire need of volunteers.

Learn more by clicking here.