Lakefront firework show returns after two years bringing the city together

MILWAUKEE — Every corner of Veteran's Park was filled with families staking out to find the best view for Sunday night's Lakefront fireworks.

The big show returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Folks from all over the city came together to barbeque and enjoy the company of one another.

"I'm so happy its back together," exclaimed Salena Shepard.

Shepard's family camped overnight at Veteran's Park to secure a prime view of the fireworks ahead but also create memories.

"We slept in the tent, made breakfast for the kids and we've been out and about on the bikes doing our own thing."

Neighboring Shepard was the Smith family.

"Well we came in, got our caution tape to wrap it around this area and then came back today and it was untouched," said Rusell Smith,

Staking out at Veteran's Park has become a tradition for the Smith family.

"It's a good thing to mingle with different ethnic groups, we enjoy other people's company and it's just like whole families coming together for one purpose and that is independence," said Smith.

Veteran's Park was a melting pot of families from all across Milwaukee and beyond coming together to celebrate freedom and unity.

"Our soldiers went over there and fought for us, I can enjoy that today," said Cherise Dawson.

