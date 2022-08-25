Lakefront Brewery to serve Pumpkin Pie cheese curds on Thursday🎃🧀🍺

MILWAUKEE — Fall is here! Well, at least Lakefront Brewery says so.

The brewery is getting a head start on the new season with its latest Curd of the Day. On Thursday, Lakefront Brewery will be serving Pumpkin Pie cheese curds with beer caramel.

Lakefront will also be breaking out both its Pumpkin Lager and Brandy Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale on draft for the pairing.

You can enjoy half off 32 oz. crowler prices on "Crowler Thursday" as well.

The brewery is open on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit Lakefront Brewery's website.

