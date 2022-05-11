Lakefront Brewery to host gluten-free makers market 'Maifest' on Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery is hosting an inaugural gluten-free friendly makers market called "Maifest" on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The brewery said the outdoor celebration will feature a variety of vendors offering food, beverages, art, crafts, and other local flair.

The event is meant to be friendly to those with a gluten-intolerance and will feature mostly gluten-free food and drinks, the brewery said.

Maifest will feature six food trucks, serving exclusively gluten-free food, including Lakefront's CurdWagon. The others will be Tots on the Street, Pedro’s South American Food Truck, Clean Cruisine, Trouble Makers Cocina, and Riley’s Good Dogs.

Accoding to the brewery, they will be serving not only their Maibock, but they’re also going to celebrate the release of the world’s first ever gluten-free barrel-aged beer, Imperial Margarita Style Ale aged in Tequila barrels.

They’ll also be pouring a beer from each of the other four Riverwest neighborhood breweries (Company, Black Husky, Gathering Place, and Amorphic).

For a full list of vendors and gluten-free offerings, click here.

