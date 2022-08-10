Lakefront Brewery selling footlong cheese curd on a stick at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Lakefront Brewery shared its latest innovation... a footlong cheese curd on a stick!

Who needs baskets for your curds when you can get it on a skewer? This cheesy invention is only available at the Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden at Wisconsin State Fair.

The curds are beer-battered and deep-fried. It comes with your choice of either tangy garlic range or beer cheese sauce.

To clarify, this really is a footlong cheese curd and not just a series of curds pushed together. According to Lakefront Brewery, their cheesemaker cut the curds into long strips for them.

The Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis ends on Sunday, Aug. 14.

