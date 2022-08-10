Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lakefront Brewery selling footlong cheese curd on a stick at Wisconsin State Fair

footlong cheese curd
Facebook/Lakefront Brewery
footlong cheese curd
Posted at 6:37 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 19:37:54-04

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Lakefront Brewery shared its latest innovation... a footlong cheese curd on a stick!

Who needs baskets for your curds when you can get it on a skewer? This cheesy invention is only available at the Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden at Wisconsin State Fair.

The curds are beer-battered and deep-fried. It comes with your choice of either tangy garlic range or beer cheese sauce.

To clarify, this really is a footlong cheese curd and not just a series of curds pushed together. According to Lakefront Brewery, their cheesemaker cut the curds into long strips for them.

The Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis ends on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards