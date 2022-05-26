Lakefront Brewery releases world's first gluten-free, barrel-aged beer

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery is releasing the world's first certified gluten-free, barrel-aged, Tequila Barrel-Aged, Imperial Margarita Style Ale.

This comes shortly after the brewery's gold medal win as the best gluten-free beer at the World Beer Cup with their La Gosa Rita Margarita Ale.

According to a news release from Lakefront Brewery, Imperial Margarita Style Ale is the "bigger, bolder, reposado version of (their) Margarita-Style Ale."

At 11% alcohol-by-volume, the beer has lime and orange flavors meld with vanilla and cedar notes.

“We have a history of innovation,” said Lakefront Brewery President, Russ Klisch. “Not only were we the first certified organic brewery, we also are the first brewery in Wisconsin to become certified as a B Corp, but we also made the first gluten-free beer granted approval by the U.S. Government. And here’s another.”

