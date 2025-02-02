Lakefront Brewery hosts 3rd annual diaper drive in partnership with Milwaukee Diaper Mission

After two very successful years, Lakefront Brewery is teaming up with Milwaukee Diaper Mission once again to host a diaper drive.

In 2024 Lakefront Brewery hosted the second-largest donation intake event for Milwaukee Diaper Mission with 9,300 diapers and over 19,000 wipes, they are looking to top that this year.

Lakefront Brewery/ Milwaukee Diaper Mission

Lakefront Brewery asks the community for help. On Sunday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. you can donate unopened diapers and wipes and receive Lakefront cash in return.

For every diaper and every 10 wipes you donate, you will receive 25 cents worth of Lakefront cash to spend in Lakefront Brewery's Beer Hall. You can spend your Lakefront cash that day or keep it for future use.

Milwaukee Diaper Mission says they are most in need of diapers in sizes 2, 3, 5, and 6. The Milwaukee Diaper Mission will also accept basic needs items at the diaper drive but Lakefront cash is only offered for diapers, wipes, and training pants.

If you can not make it to the Feb. 16 event but still want to show your support, check out Milwaukee Diaper Mission’s website.



