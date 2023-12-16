Lakefront Brewery brings back heated riverfront 'Hop Houses' for outdoor dining

MILWAUKEE — Want to eat outside at Lakefront Brewery but have a heated area? Lucky for you, the brewery's Hop Houses returned Friday.

Guests can choose a 90-minute slot time by booking online at lakefrontbrewery.com. There's an option for a 6-person or 8-person reservation.

Lakefront Brewery

Walk-ups are welcomed depending on availability.

Each reserved area has heaters, lights, and decorations.

Lakefront Brewery

