Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lake Geneva to be featured on the TODAY Show Thursday

Geneva Lake
Google Maps
Geneva Lake as seen from Lake Geneva. File.
Geneva Lake
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 06:47:31-04

LAKE GENEVA — Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, a city that's going to be featured on the TODAY Show Thursday.

Klett posted on Twitter Wednesday telling people to tune into NBC between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The TODAY Show will have a segment highlighting Lake Geneva.

There are not many details as to what the show will talk about in regard to Lake Geneva. However, the feature is a part of a summer destination series that the TODAY Show is launching.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Children’s Fest Day at Summerfest: Check out weather experiments with TMJ4 meteorologists