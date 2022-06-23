Lake Geneva to be featured on the TODAY Show Thursday

LAKE GENEVA — Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, a city that's going to be featured on the TODAY Show Thursday.

Klett posted on Twitter Wednesday telling people to tune into NBC between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The TODAY Show will have a segment highlighting Lake Geneva.

There are not many details as to what the show will talk about in regard to Lake Geneva. However, the feature is a part of a summer destination series that the TODAY Show is launching.

Thursday, June 23 between 10 and 11:00 a.m. CT, the Today Show segment highlighting Lake Geneva will be broadcast. Tune in to see our beautiful area, and see if I made the cut! @TODAYshow @TodayShowFans @HodaAndJenna @mylakegeneva @LakeGenevaGov pic.twitter.com/sBHFgKh39j — Stephanie Klett (@KlettStephanie) June 22, 2022

