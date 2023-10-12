Lake Geneva named one of the most romantic small towns in the U.S.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Lake Geneva is a beloved getaway location for people of the Midwest.

It is a 90-minute drive from downtown Chicago and an hour's drive to downtown Milwaukee. This small town was named this October as the 43rd most romantic small town in the U.S. by the New York Travel Guides. Fifty Grande, a travel magazine, also named Lake Geneva as the "coolest small city in Wisconsin."

There are various shops located downtown, ranging from clothing to comic books. Local shops such as Cornerstone Shop and May's Gifts are on Main Street and feature unique items. The Market of Lake Geneva includes works from local artists available to purchase. The beach is a couple-minute walk from downtown, and tourists have a variety of restaurants to eat from. Champs Sports and Grill is known for their burgers while Oakfire is known for its pizza. Tourists can also take boat tours and view the scenery full of mansions and trees.

Lake Geneva is rich in history from its origin.

According to TMJ4's James Groh, Lake Geneva is home to Wisconsin's most expensive house on the market for the price of $30 million.

