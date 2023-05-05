Lake Express Ferry season across Lake Michigan kicks off in 2023

MILWAUKEE — The Lake Express Ferry starts its season in Milwaukee Friday morning.

The first ferry sets off at 6 a.m. They'll have another one taking off at 12:30 p.m.

The season runs through late October.

This is how they describe the journey on their website:

Offering the most daily crossings and record-setting speed, Lake Michigan’s high speed auto ferry offers a convenient and easy to use modern shortcut across Lake Michigan. Leave the hassles of Chicago traffic congestion behind when you ride the Lake Express ferry.



Typical Lake Michigan crossings on the Lake Express take just 2-1/2 hours from coast-to-coast, a fraction of the time it would take to drive.



The Lake Express crosses Lake Michigan 4 times daily during its spring and summer schedule. With the addition of evening sailings during its summer schedule, the Lake Express makes 6 Lake Michigan crossings daily during the height of the summer travel season.



With easy and convenient highway connections in Milwaukee (I-94 and I-43) and Muskegon (I-96 and US-31), the Lake Express is the perfect way to fast forward to your preferred destination in Michigan, Wisconsin or beyond.







Learn more and get tickets on their website.

Or view the schedule below:

Lake Express Ferry's website

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip