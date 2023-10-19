Lake County deputy fatally shoots man who 'lunged' at him with a meat cleaver

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A Lake County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who "lunged" at him with a meat cleaver in Illinois on Wednesday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Barberry Court in Round Lake around 4 p.m. for a report of a man bleeding out who needed help. The 911 caller believed his friend's relative had taken his life.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man unconscious on a mattress in the living room. The sheriff's office said there was a "significant amount" of blood around the man.

A deputy found a pulse and started to remove the man's clothing to determine where his wounds were. As the deputy was providing life-saving efforts, the man woke up and immediately grabbed a meat cleaver next to him, and lunged at the deputy. The deputy and others inside the home retreated, but the man charged after them with the meat cleaver. That's when the deputy shot him.

The sheriff's office said, "The deputy, along with another deputy who arrived, began life-saving measures. Paramedics, who were already nearby awaiting for the scene to be deemed safe, came inside the home and took over medical efforts."

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly after arrival.

Per state law and sheriff's office protocol, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force will conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

