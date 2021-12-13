Lake Bluff Elementary School placed on soft lockdown due to nearby break-in

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Lake Bluff Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown due to a nearby break-in on Monday.

According to officials, Shorewood police were dispatched to a break-in near Newhall and Lake Bluff around 3 p.m. The caller reported that someone forced entry to the back door of the building that led to the common stairwell of the duplex. Officials say the caller heard the noise caused by the forced entry and went to investigate. She was then confronted by a suspect who attempted to enter her home and demanded money and jewelry while implying he had a weapon.

Police say the suspect left the building without taking anything of value and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described by police as a Black male, 5'11, and was wearing all dark clothing.

Police say the area was searched, but the suspect was not located.

According to the Shorewood School District, the school was notified of an increased police presence in the area surrounding Lake Bluff. After contacting police, the school was advised to enter a soft lockdown.

All students were safe in their classrooms with doors locked from 3:14 p.m. until the school was given a safe all clear from police at 3:34 p.m.

"The safety of students and staff is our top priority.Both school and district administrators and law enforcement worked in tandem to ensure safety for our entire school community," the Shorewood School District said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

