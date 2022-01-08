La Crosse woman charged after son ingests heroin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse woman with after her 10-month-old son ingested heroin.

The La Crosse Tribune reports 32-year-old Jessica Borger was charged Thursday with child neglect causing great bodily harm and bail jumping for allegedly violating a no-contact order with the child.

According to a criminal complaint, first responders were called to a residence on Dec. 22 on a report of a infant choking.

They gave the child Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, and took him to a hospital.

Borger said a guest used heroin and probably left some behind where the child could consume it.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Borger.

