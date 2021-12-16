La Crosse couple gets lucky twice with Wisconsin Lottery prizes

LA CROSSE, Wis. — A La Crosse man and his wife are no strangers to winning the Wisconsin lottery. While fulfilling one prize, the couple won another the next day!

John Muenzenberger and his wife attended the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday, Nov. 28 on behalf of the Wisconsin Lottery's Packers Bonus Drawing that was held last March.

Muenzenberger's wife was one of 95 winners of a Packers MVP Tailgate Party, according to officials.

While traveling home the next day, Muenzenberger purchased a $30,000 top prize-winning Naughty or Nice Crossword scratch ticket from a Kwik Trip in Merrill.

"I feel blessed, this came at a very good time," says Muenzenberger.

According to a news release, coming up in March 2022, lottery players have a chance to win two Packers season tickets for the 2022 and 2023 seasons and 195 other Packers prizes by entering the 2021 Packers Bonus Drawing. Learn more by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip