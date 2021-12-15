Kyle Rittenhouse to speak at Republican event 'AmericaFest'

Kyle Rittenhouse will be speaking at a conservative based conference in Phoenix, Ariz. later this month. Rittenhouse announced his participation in the event via his personal Twitter today, along with conservative student group, Turning Point USA.

Rittenhouse did delete his tweet around 10:00 p.m.

The event is called America Fest and will take place from Dec. 18 - 21, where dozens of conservative speakers will take the stage, including Donald Trump Jr., Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Jimmy John’s founder Jimmy John Liautaud, and many more.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges on Nov. 19 after a almost three-week trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In August of 2020, Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha with his AR-15-style rifle, where protests over the death of police brutality were taking place. Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and shot an additional person who survived. Rittenhouse’s attorneys argued the shootings were in self defense.

As of the time of print, it is unsure what Rittenhouse will be speaking on or when during the event.

TMJ4 covered the events of the Rittenhouse Trial and can be found here.

