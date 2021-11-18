Kwik Trip to open two new locations in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Two new Kwik Trip stores will be opening in Whitewater within the next two months, and hiring events for the new locations are already underway.

Both of the new convenience stores will be around 9,000 square-feet with a car wash, free air pumps, and indoor bakeries. Store #493 is located at 305 Elkhorn Road and will open on Dec. 9, while store #1065 is located at 837 South Janesville Street and will open on Jan. 20.

Several hiring events for the new stores were held at the Whitewater Engagement Center in November, and applications are still being accepted online. Recruiting Manager Stephanie Cormican says that Kwik Trip is still looking to hire qualified candidates as soon as possible.

“We appreciate the support of the Whitewater community and encourage people to stop in to our hiring events for an in-person interview," Cormican said. "We want you to be one of the smiling faces our guests stop in to see.”

Kwik Trip operates nearly 800 convenience stores across the Midwest, with the company’s headquarters located in La Crosse. For more information, including applications for a position at the convenience store, head to Kwik Trip’s website .

