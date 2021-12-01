Kwik Trip switching payment methods at fuel pumps

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Fuel pumps at Kwik Trip will soon be prepay or pay-at-the-pump only at all locations, effective Jan. 3.

This move will remove the option of paying inside after fueling a vehicle. Customers will still be able to prepay with cash, check, or gift cards inside the store. Side-diesel stations will also retain the pay-inside option.

According to a Kwik Trip representative, “We are moving to prepay to improve our Guest Service. Our coworkers spend so much time watching the fuel islands for drive offs, they can’t focus solely on the guests in the stores.”

The gas station chain has nearly 800 locations across the Midwest and is headquartered in La Crosse.

