Kwik Trip releases new merchandise including sweatshirts

We all know Kwik Trip is a favorite among Wisconsinites and now you can broadcast your love for Kwik Trip for all to see.

Kwik Trip has released a new clothing line featuring t-shirts, crewnecks and hoodies.

Last year, Kwik Trip released underwear covered in the Kwik Trip logo and now you can buy shirts to match those undies!

Clothing starts at $20 and up to $37 for hoodies. You can view all Kwik Trip merch here.

