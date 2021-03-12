Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kwik Trip releases new merchandise including sweatshirts

items.[0].image.alt
Kwik Trip
EwSZ4JjXMAcBvsw.jpeg
Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 11:35:44-05

We all know Kwik Trip is a favorite among Wisconsinites and now you can broadcast your love for Kwik Trip for all to see.

Kwik Trip has released a new clothing line featuring t-shirts, crewnecks and hoodies.

Last year, Kwik Trip released underwear covered in the Kwik Trip logo and now you can buy shirts to match those undies!

Clothing starts at $20 and up to $37 for hoodies. You can view all Kwik Trip merch here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku