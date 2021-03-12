Kwik Trip releases new merchandise including sweatshirts

We all know Kwik Trip is a favorite among Wisconsinites and now you can broadcast your love for Kwik Trip for all to see.
Kwik Trip has released a new clothing line featuring t-shirts, crewnecks and hoodies.
It's happening. First come, first served. ✌️ https://t.co/FM1ysxMdEb pic.twitter.com/sMm2tSsYpB— Kwik Trip (@KwikTrip) March 12, 2021
Last year, Kwik Trip released underwear covered in the Kwik Trip logo and now you can buy shirts to match those undies!
Clothing starts at $20 and up to $37 for hoodies. You can view all Kwik Trip merch here.